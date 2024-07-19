The downward graph is a point of concern for Indian 2. Despite mixed reviews, Kamal Haasan starrer began on a promising note at the box office. However, the unfavorable word-of-mouth is finally affecting the footfalls, along with the undeniable competition from Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for worldwide updates on day 7.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Indian (1996). Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, a vigilante who fights corruption. The action film was criticized for its outdated screenplay and run time. It is mounted on a humungous budget of 250 crores, which will be a tough nut to crack given the current pace at the ticket windows.

Indian 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

In its first week, Indian 2 has amassed a total of 70.55 crores net from India, which is about 83.24 crores in gross earnings. Around 42.50 crores have been added from the overseas markets. The worldwide box office collection stands at 125.74 crores on day 7.

This is indeed a disappointing collection for a film starring a superstar like Kamal Haasan, who rose fresh from the success of Kalki 2898 AD. But content is clearly the king in today’s time, and the numbers are proving it yet again!

Facing competition from Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira & Bad Newz

In India, there are ample options for viewers, and that too with good reviews. Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Kamal Haasan, remains the number 1 choice of the audience. Sarfira, on the other hand, is also struggling despite good reviews. The latest addition is Bad Newz, which was released today to positive word-of-mouth and is expected to steal a considerable amount of footfall. All in all, things seem to be getting tougher by the day for Shankar’s film.

More about Indian 2

The ensemble cast also includes Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Jagan. Indian sequel is directed by S Shankar and co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

Indian 2 was released in theatres on July 12, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

