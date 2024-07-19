The highly anticipated trailer of Stree 2 was unveiled yesterday, and as expected, it has been enjoying huge traction on YouTube. Led by Shraddha Kapoor, the film was already enjoying a good buzz even before the trailer was released and is expected to surprise everyone with its outcome at the Indian box office. Now, with the promotional material coming out, let’s discuss below how much the film will benefit from it!

For those who don’t know, the film is a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. The first installment opened to mostly positive reviews upon its release, and it ended up being a huge surprise hit. It earned 129.67 crores at the Indian box office. With such glory in the past, the sequel generated good interest on the ground level.

The trailer of Stree 2 was unveiled yesterday, and as of 10:30 a.m., it has garnered a whopping 19.79 million views on YouTube. It has been liked by 307K users, and currently, it is trending at #2 on the platform. It’s not a record-breaking number, but still, it displays good enough interest for the film. Most importantly, the response has been positive.

Yes, you read that right! Stree 2’s trailer is enjoying favorable reactions from the viewers and neutrals are praising it for some genuinely funny lines. Of course, there’s a nostalgia factor attached to it due to the predecessor’s goodwill, and the viewers are celebrating the return of the Stree team: Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Yadav, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

So, Stree 2 has managed to elevate its buzz with the help of an appealing trailer. The only concern is that the biggie is indulged in a three-way clash on Independence Day with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. No doubt, the potential of the day 1 collection will face a dent to an extent, but still, the film will comfortably emerge as the second biggest opener of 2024 for Bollywood after Fighter’s 24.60 crores.

Stree 2 is aiming to earn 18-21 crores on day 1, thus surpassing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 16.07 crores.

