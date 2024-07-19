Nothing is working in favor of Akshay Kumar at the moment. The superstar was at his peak before the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the post-pandemic era, he’s struggling to taste box office success. He tried his hand at different genres, and despite some of his recent films enjoying good word-of-mouth, he failed to drive the audience to theatres. Even his recently released Sarfira tanked at ticket windows.

Before the COVID pandemic happened, Akshay was enjoying a glorious run. In 2019, the actor was unstoppable and on a rampage mode. In a single year, he delivered not one or two but four back-to-back successes. Interestingly, he didn’t stick to just one genre and showed variation in his lineup. Each of his releases was well received by the audience, and in fact, he also delivered his first 200 crore net grosser in 2019.

The year started with Kesari, which was released in March. The film was a period war drama, and it had a good pre-release buzz around itself. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics, and even the audience gave a big thumbs up. It was Akshay Kumar’s first 150 crore net grosser, and it ended up earning 153 crores at the Indian box office.

Mission Mangal was his next release, and it arrived on Independence Day amid a clash with Batla House. It received mostly positive reviews and even positive word-of-mouth. The film earned 200.16 crores in India, becoming Akshay Kumar’s first 200-crore net grosser.

Released during Diwali, his Housefull 4, too, turned out to be a big success despite mixed to negative reviews. The franchise factor and the festive season helped the biggie to earn 206 crores. Released in December, Good Newwz, too, was a successful affair for Akshay Kumar. It enjoyed favorable reactions, helping the film to earn 201.14 crores.

If we combine the total of all four releases, Akshay Kumar enjoyed a staggering collection of 706.30 crores at the Indian box office. He even defeated Salman Khan, who had his two big releases in 2019: Bharat (211.07 crores) and Dabangg 3 (150 crores).

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s run at the Indian box office in 2019:

Kesari – 153 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Housefull 4 – 206 crores

Good Newwz – 201.14 crores

Total – 706.30 crores

