Pixar is on cloud nine, owing to the unstoppable success of Inside Out 2. It has surpassed the domestic haul of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros Movie after earning winning numbers on Tuesday. Despite Despicable Me 4 in the cinemas, the Pixar animation continues its magic. Scroll below for the deets.

The first part came out in 2015 and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. In terms of box office collections, the sequel is way ahead of its predecessor. Meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros Movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 and one of the highest-earning animated features ever. But the Inside Out sequel has snatched away that place, too.

Inside Out 2 has replaced The Super Mario Bros Movie as the second highest-grossing animation worldwide and in North America. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that the Inside Out sequel earned a solid $3.8 million on its 5th Tuesday, Discount Day, the 8th biggest of the kind.

The report added that Inside Out dropped only 31.9% from last weekend and regained over 55 theatres recently, hitting the $578.2 million US cume. It has, therefore, surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $574.9 million haul in North America. It is eyeing a $640 million—$690 million run in North America.

At the international box office, Inside Out 2 has also surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $787.05 million by raking in $792.8 million. At the worldwide box office, Inside Out 2 went past Chris Pratt and Jack Black‘s video game-based movie’s $1.36 billion. The Pixar animation has grossed $1.37 billion and is now the highest-grossing animation ever. However, it is steadily moving towards the top spot and is eyeing Frozen II’s $1.45 billion global haul and getting the #1 title.

Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann was released on June 14. For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

