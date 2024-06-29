Inside Out 2 from Pixar is proving to be a monster at the box office. It is nearing a major milestone and has been in the theatres for only two weeks. It has beaten Frozen by Disney as the ninth highest-grossing animation ever. It has also crossed the lifetime collection of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2. Both of these feats have been achieved at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The sequel to 2015’s Inside Out is on its way to beating Toy Story 3 and The Lion King’s domestic haul. But it is not expected to stop after that, either. After that, it will go for Toy Story 4 and Shrek 2’s collections to become the fifth highest-grossing animation in the US. It is eyeing a mammoth number in its lifetime in North America.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals a detailed report of Inside Out 2’s performance at the North American box office. The movie grossed a staggering $11 million on its second Thursday, which is the second biggest non-holiday-boosted second Thursday ever. The film has dropped only 43.9% from last Thursday and has accumulated $411.8 million in the United States, thus beating Frozen’s $401 million and Doctor Strange 2‘s $411.3 million US run. After beating Frozen, the Inside Out sequel has become the 9th top-earning animation in North America.

Inside Out 2 is now on its way to surpass Toy Story 3’s $415 million and The Lion King’s $422.8 million at the North American box office soon. After that, it is expected to go after Toy Story 4’s $434 million, Shrek 2’s $444.9 million, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s $453.8 million US haul. The Marvel movie, led by Letitia Wright, is the highest-grossing film post-Covid in the United States.

According to the report, Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann is eyeing $640 million—$690 million at the North American box office. At the global box office, it has collected $863.2 million and is heading towards the $900 million mark. The sequel has already surpassed its predecessor’s $858 million global haul. The film was released in the theatres on June 14.

