Natalie Portman joined the MCU in 2011 with the ‘Thor’ movie. The actress played Jane Foster in the superhero movie, which also starred Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Kat Dennings, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Stellar Skarsgard, and others. The actress also appeared in the sequel. However, she wasn’t a part of Thor: Ragnarok.

In 2022, Natalie Portman appeared in the fourth Thor movie – Thor: Love and Thunder. She played the female Thor in the Marvel movie and wielded the Mjolnir. So, after appearing in three MCU movies, will Natalie appear in more superhero movies with the franchise? Will we see her in Avengers 5? The actress has something to say.

Natalie Portman On Her Future With MCU

In an interview with Total Film, Natalie Portman was asked if she would return to the franchise. The Black Swan actress answered, “Oh, I have no idea. I mean, no one’s asked me to. So I don’t know. But sure, that was super fun.”

In the same interview, Natalie Portman revealed that she had a lot of fun filming Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Chris Hemsworth. The actress shared, “I loved working with Taika [Waititi], and Chris [Hemsworth] is just the greatest, and so is Tessa [Thompson]. I was just laughing all day, every day. There’s only my highest love for that experience—and not to mention Australia, which is just the most glorious country.”

It looks like Natalie Portman would love to return to the franchise. Now, we can only hope to see her in the next Thor movie (if there’s any) or appear in Avengers 5. Apart from this, Natalie has lent her voice to a character in the animated film The Twits, which will hit the theatres in 2025. The actress is also part of Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring John Krasinski, Domhnall Gleeson, and Eiza Gonzalez.

