At the start of the year, Movie theaters resembled wasteland. In the ensuing months, things got significantly worse. Neither Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga nor The Fall Guy could save Memorial Day weekend, which recorded the worst box office earnings since the ’90s.

Most big-budget films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Argyle, struggled at the box office in the first half of 2024 before summer blockbuster hits Bad Boys 4 ( grossed $227 million worldwide) and Inside Out 2 (over $500 Million) swooped in to save the comatose industry.

Madame Web, The Fall Guy, IF, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were eyed as potential blockbusters but underperformed at the box office, leading to a few catastrophists (we see you, Jerry Seinfeld) to declare the movie business is dead. However, the summer releases have revived the box office, proving there’s still hope for the rest of the year. Before looking forward to the future, let’s look at the Lowest Grossing big-budget Films of 2024.

5. The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s film was projected to be a box-office phenomenon. However, despite the star power imbued into it, “The Fall Guy” failed to live up to box-office expectations.

While the film managed to recoup its budget of $125 million, it failed to generate substantial profits, even failing to cross the $200 million milestone. The film earned just over $170 million, making it a box office disappointment and the lowest-grossing film compared to Dune (over $700 Million) and Goldzilla X Kong (over $500 Million).

4. IF Movie

John Krasinski’s Comedy film IF, starring multiple A-listers including Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper and Steve Carrell, may have made it past a major global box office milestone but failed to live up to the box office expectations.

The film that debuted at number one at the box office during a very slow month of May did not jump-start the summer box office. As of June, the film has grossed just over $176 Million in the global haul against a budget of $110 million.

3. Madame Web

Sony’s newest Marvel film, Madame Web, set the tone for a string of dire box office-performing movies that flooded theatres in the first half of 2024. Grossing over $100 million worldwide (per The Numbers) against a production budget of $80–100 million, the lowest-grossing film in the MCU barely managed to recoup its investment.

Prior to Madame Web, only two films—The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk—in the entire franchise have failed to break $300 million.

2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Despite rave critical reviews, the highly anticipated George Miller dystopian flick crashed and burned at the box office. The prequel to the 2015 blockbuster Max Max Fury Road barely recouped the $168 million budget. According to The Numbers, as of June 2024, the film had made over $161 million at the global box office.

1. Argyle

The action spy-thriller starring Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, former Superman Henry Cavill, Star of a Monster Franchise Bryce Dallas Howard, and legendary star had packed enough star power to generate a sure hit. Apple-backed film proved the biggest flop at the box office and managed to scrape half of its $200 million production budget.

The film earned just over $96 million worldwide during its theatrical release and is now available on Apple’s streaming service.

