Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2, was the highest-grossing film for a long time until Inside Out 2 removed its crown. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also performed well at the box office and became the highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie, beating Kong: Skull Island’s global haul. Now, both these movies were produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, and the latter has announced the release dates of their sequels – Dune 3, aka Dune Messiah, and Godzilla x Kong’s sequel.

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

It is the fifth film in the franchise, and it gradually became the franchise’s top-grosser. Adam Wingard directed it. Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and others were featured in the movie. In this film, the Hollow Earth was explored, and the main villain was the tyrannical Skar King and frost-breathing Shimo. King Kong had to team up with Godzilla to fight against these threats.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was made on an estimated budget of $135 million and earned 4.2 times the production budget as per The Numbers. It grossed 480 million on its debut weekend and $196.3 million in its entire domestic run. The movie collected $569.9 million at the global box office, surpassing Kong: Skull Island’s $561.07 million to become the highest-earning MonsterVerse movie. Now, according to media reports, Warner Bros has decided on a March release for the Godzilla x Kong sequel’s theatrical release.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have locked a 2027 release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel, according to ScreenRant. The untitled sequel will be released in the theatres on March 26, 2027. The franchise has been having March releases since 2021’s Godzilla VS Kong, which benefitted them, so they decided to continue the streak.

About Dune 2 and Dune Messiah’s Release date-

Dune 2 was the sequel to the 2021 movie Dune, and Dune: Messiah will be the 3rd installment in this franchise. It is currently the highest-grossing film of Timothee Chalamet’s career and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. It featured an ensemble of cast members, including Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and others besides Timothee.

Dune 2 collected $82.5 million on its debut weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, Dune 2 earned $282.1 million in the US and $711.8 million at the global box office. Based on Frank Heerbert’s novels, the third installment is tentatively titled Dune: Messiah, aka Dune 3. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have decided on a 2026 release for the third installment, as per THR. It might be the last film in the franchise. Dune 3 will be released on December 18, 2026.

