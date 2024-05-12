The current fashion “it girl” Zendaya was reportedly snubbed by five prominent designers’ houses back in the day. In an interview with The Cutting Room Floor shared on Patreon Thursday, May 9, the “Challengers” actress’ long-time stylist, Law Roach, revealed she has yet to wear looks from five fashion houses on the red carpet after they refused to dress her early in her career.

Roach, who has styled the “Dune” star since she was 14, has continued to work with the actress despite announcing his retirement from celebrity styling over a year ago. Roach, who recently styled Zendaya for the Met Gala, where she walked the carpet in a stunning gown by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano, said it was a challenge to get certain luxury fashion houses to work with the star in the past as they considered her “too green.”

Roach then named the five houses to refuse to dress the star, labeling them the “Big Five.” the stylist said, “I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar.'”

Roach still has the “receipts” that show the designers refusing to work with Zendaya, who now, at the height of her career, refuses to wear them on the red carpet.

Roach clarified that while one might spot the actress wearing one of these designer magazine covers, you would be hard-pressed to find her wearing them on the red carpet. He said, “She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never. The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract.”

The stylist then warned, “When I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

