So far, we’re only hearing good news about Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz. The romantic comedy has been welcomed in the theatres today with highly favorable reviews. The advance booking sales also witnessed a massive jump in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the closing collections for day 1.

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani in leading roles. It grossed 201.14 crores in its lifetime and became a hit at the box office. Huge expectations now lie on the shoulders of Vicky Kaushal and the team. With the favorable early reviews, they seem to have lived upto the expectations.

Bad Newz Day 1 Pre-Booking Sales

According to a report by Sacnilk, Bad Newz has concluded its advance booking sales for day 1 at 2.67 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a humungous 142% jump within 24 hours, compared to 1.10 crores added to the box office on Thursday.

Around 93.9K tickets have been sold so far. One would be surprised to hear that Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are witnessing much better sales than Maharashtra. Bihar, Assam, Delhi, and Meghalaya are among other leading markets.

Bad Newz Box Office Day 1 Predictions

As per early projections, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer are going to open with earnings in double-digits. There will be spot bookings across many parts of the country, and the occupancies will improve during the evening and night shows. That shall set the base for Bad Newz for an impressive opening.

Competition from Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Sarfira

It is to be noted that this Anand Tiwari directorial is fighting it out with Sarfira, Kalki 2898 AD, and Indian 2 for footfalls. While Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan led films are on the lower end, Prabhas’ epic dystopian is the main competitor. It has completed three weeks at the box office, but the hype still remains strong.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas’ Biggie Crushes Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan On BookMyShow, Creates History By Surpassing 1.24 Crore Footfalls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News