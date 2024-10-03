It is not a hidden fact that Kamal Haasan’s high-budget Tamil vigilante action film Indian 2 was a disaster at the box office. Mounted at an ambitious budget of 250 crore, the movie had to bid farewell from the theatre with the worldwide collection of 150.94 crore. Now, the latest development suggests that this has led the makers of Indian 3 to direct the third installment of the film directly to an OTT streaming platform.

Why The Decision To Release Indian 3 On OTT

According to a news report in the Deccan Herald, the Indian 3 makers are contemplating this decision due to less buzz surrounding the movie and the massive loss suffered by Indian 2. For the unversed, the poor box office performance of the second installment of the film led to a deficit of 167 crore, which amounts to 66.8% of the total cost. The report further suggested that the film’s box office failure has also incurred several financial losses for Lyca Productions, which had bankrolled it.

Which OTT Will Indian 3 Be Released On?

Needless to say, the production house is leaving no stone unturned to revive this mammoth loss, and releasing Indian 3 directly on an OTT platform seems to be the first step towards this goal. The report states that the third franchise installment will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. However, the makers have not released an official statement regarding this.

For the unversed, the second and third installments of the Indian franchise were shot together but underwent multiple delays, which also increased the producers’ losses. There were also many speculations doing the rounds regarding the reasons behind the same. One of them being the alleged creative differences between Kamal Haasan and director Shankar. There was also an accident which broke out on the sets of the movie. Well, now it will be interesting to see whether the decision to release Indian 3 on OTT will work better for the movie.

