Surekha’s comments received significant backlash with many criticizing her approach to discussing personal matters. Following this criticism, a viral post claimed that Surekha had issued an apology and retracted her statements.

According to the viral tweet, Surekha clarified that her comments were not meant to hurt Samantha but to address the attitudes of certain leaders toward women. She admired Samantha’s journey towards self-reliance and said she never intended to offend her. In her message on X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, “My comments are meant to question a leader’s belittling attitude toward women not to hurt your sentiments @Samanthaprabhu2. If my words hurt you or your fans I unconditionally retract my comments.”

However, it is important to note that this tweet did not originate from Konda Surekha’s official account. There seems to have been some confusion as another account posted the viral tweet, misleading many into thinking it was from her official profile.

Later Konda Surekha addressed the media, explaining that her comments emerged during a political critique of KTR (K. Taraka Rama Rao) and she inadvertently dragged a family into her criticism. She expressed regret for any distress her comments may have caused. Surekha stated that she has no personal animosity toward anyone and acknowledged the pain her words caused. “I made those comments realizing I hurt others and I am unconditionally withdrawing them. I made this decision because I don’t want others to experience the pain I’ve felt” she said.

While Surekha mentioned her apology on social media, she maintained that KTR should also apologize for his actions. She noted, “It’s like he’s trying to justify his wrongdoings by accusing me. We will proceed legally in response to the legal notice from KTR.”

In response to the situation, several celebrities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, NTR, Allu Arjun, and Nani, voiced their opinions, stating that the film industry would not tolerate such comments.

