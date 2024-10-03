Yesterday, Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s comments sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry. She made disturbing remarks about Samantha and the Akkineni family by dragging Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, aka KTR, into her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Following her comments, almost every big star of Tollywood came out and slammed the minister for her derogatory remarks against the actress and the Akkineni family. Recently, even Allu Arjun reacted to the matter. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Konda Surekha said that KTR was responsible for Sam’s divorce from Naga. As she claimed, KTR asked the Akkineni family to send Sam to him to sexually please him. He also threatened to destroy Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre if they didn’t send Sam to him. After this, Nagarjuna and Naga forced the actress to meet KTR, but she didn’t agree, which eventually led to her divorce from Naga, as Surekha claimed.

Following these shocking statements, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya condemned Konda Surekha for her act and asked everyone to avoid making such comments about their divorce. Many Tollywood actors, too, condemned Surekha’s remark and urged her political party (Indian National Congress) to remove her from the post.

Most recently, Samantha’s ex-father-in-law, Nagarjuna, reportedly sent a legal notice to the Telangana minister. Following this, Konda Surekha issued an apology and retracted her comments by saying, “My comments are meant to question a leader’s belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me but also an ideal. If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don’t think otherwise.”

Even Allu Arjun came out recently on social media and condemned the minister by saying, “I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behavior is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole.”

Reportedly, even after an apology, the Akkineni family will issue a legal notice to Konda Surekha. Even the Telugu Film Chamber will issue the notice to her over remarks on Samantha and the Akkineni family.

