Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once among the most loved couples in Tollywood. Their love story blossomed after they worked together on the hit movie Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, which led to eight years of dating before they got married in 2017. However, their relationship ended on a sour note in 2021, leaving their fans shocked and saddened. Their separation marked the end of a romance that many had admired.

In 2019, when they were still married, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya appeared on Lakshmi Manchu’s talk show Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu). Samantha made candid and humorous remarks about their relationship during the show. She even praised Naga Chaitanya, calling him “husband material,” and spoke fondly of how he had supported her during her early days. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalled a touching moment when she struggled financially, saying, “Chay has seen me from nothing. I remember not having money to call my mother from the US, so I used his phone. He has been with me through everything.”

During the same interview, Lakshmi Manchu asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu how her bedroom life had changed after marriage. Samantha Ruth Prabhu playfully responded that Naga Chaitanya had a deep attachment to his pillow. She joked that it felt as if he was more married to the pillow than to her. She humorously added, “Even if I try to hug him, there’s always a pillow between us. He will kill me for saying this, but I think I’ve said enough!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya were once considered the “IT” couple of Telugu cinema, and their public appearances and chemistry on and off the screen made them fan favorites. Despite their strong bond, their marriage only lasted four years. In 2021 they announced their divorce, which shocked their fans and the film industry alike. The reasons behind their split were not openly discussed, but it was clear that the separation was painful for both of them.

After their divorce, Naga Chaitanya reportedly began dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala, though they kept their relationship private for a while. Their engagement occurred on August 8, 2024, but the news was not widely publicized.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also struggled to cope with the divorce and expressed her feelings in various public forums. On an episode of Koffee With Karan 7 when asked by Karan Johar if there were hard feelings between her and Naga Chaitanya she admitted that their relationship was strained. She said, “There are hard feelings. If you put both of us in a room, you’d have to hide sharp objects. So right now no it’s not an amicable situation. It might be in the future.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s love story, once a fairytale, ended with heartbreak. Despite the ups and downs, fans still remember the fond moments they shared as a couple.

