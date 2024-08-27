After divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has moved on with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Nagarjuna made their engagement official earlier this month, and we cannot say that the netizens were all delighted about it. Now, the wedding video of the former couple has broken the internet and is leaving viewers teary-eyed. Scroll below for all the details!

Naga first met Samantha on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). They remained friends for quite a long time before their bond took a romantic turn in 2015. They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in a Hindu and Christian ceremony in Goa in October of that year. Little did we know their relationship would hit rock bottom within four years of marriage. The former couple announced their separation in October 2021.

A clip from the Christian wedding ceremony goes viral, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu could be seen getting emotional as she gives a speech for Naga Chaitanya. She calls him “Prince Charming” and the “greatest man” while also accepting that he would make a “great father.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Like how all arguments will be resolved without a change of tone and how I’m never allowed to get away with anything by crying. But because of you I can feel myself slowly and surely becoming what I have always dreamt of being. You are the greatest man I have ever known and I know that one day you will be a perfect father to our beautiful child. I’ll choose you in a hundred lives and a hundred worlds and in any reality. I choose you.”

The video follows with The Family Man 2 actress exchanging the ring with Naga Chaitanya.

The heartbreaking clip has received mixed reactions from viewers.

A user wrote, “And PPL said she didn’t want kids. Wowww!!!!”

Another commented, “Naga choose Maruti Alto over BMW”

“Mat dikhao yaar . Hume rona ata hai,” commented a fan.

Another reacted, “She has stopped smiling. Her heart broke. Karma will bite the Nagarjuna family..”

“Poor soul she did not know the future,” a viewer reacted.

