Naga Chaitanya Takes The Wheel: Hyderabad Blackbirds Owner Gears Up For Indian Racing League 2024

Naga Chaitanya is set to make a significant impact on the Indian Racing League (IRL) as the owner of the Hyderabad Blackbirds for the upcoming 2024 season. A diehard Formula One fan, Chaitanya boasts an impressive collection of supercars and motorcycles. Now, he’s ready to bring his unique star power and motorsport knowledge to the league.

“Leading the Blackbirds is a dream come true,” Chaitanya stated. “I can’t wait to inspire the next generation of Indian racing talent.” The Hyderabad Blackbirds are one of six city-based teams competing for the IRL Championship. The IRL, the world’s first gender-neutral, franchise-based racing championship, provides an opportunity for exceptional drivers from India and beyond to showcase their skills.

Chaitanya joins the ranks of celebrity team owners, including fellow actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, as well as cricket star Sourav Ganguly. The involvement of celebrities has significantly increased the league’s appeal and attracted a larger viewership. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the IRL’s organizers, expressed excitement about Chaitanya’s participation. “Naga Chaitanya‘s leadership of the Hyderabad Blackbirds will elevate the league to new heights,” Reddy told the newspaper. “The presence of top celebrities like Chaitanya adds a layer of excitement and draws more fans to the sport.”

The Indian Racing League 2024 kicks off on August 24 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by India’s first night street circuit race a week later at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. In the season opener, the Hyderabad Blackbirds will face teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, and Kolkata.

Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to his reported girlfriend, Shobitha Dhulipala. His upcoming professional projects include Thandel, which promises to be both engaging and exciting. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Lady Power star Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the story revolves around the lives of fishermen who are caught in Pakistan’s territorial waters. Naga Chaitanya, who is in need of a blockbuster, has high hopes for this film. The film’s promotions have captivated audiences, and fans are thrilled to see Naga Chaitanya making his mark in various arenas.

Must Read: Viduthalai Part 2: This Vetrimaran Directorial Starring Vijay Sethupathi Has A Run Time Of More Than 4 Hours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News