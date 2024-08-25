Viduthalai Part 1 could not become a commercial success at the box office, but it garnered fame in other languages like Telugu. The team hopes the second part of the film will live up to expectations.

Now, the duration of the second part has become a talking point in the industry. According to rumors circulating in Chennai, Vetrimaran is contemplating releasing a third part due to the extensive footage shot, which has already reached four hours and thirty minutes, with still 30% of the filming left.

This has led to speculation that Part 3 could be in the works to accommodate the story’s full breadth. Vijay Sethupathi’s growing market value and popularity, especially after his success with Maharaja, will hype up the project further.

Comedian turned hero Suri played the lead role in the first film. He delivered a powerful performance in the role of a police officer. The first part drew parallels to films like Krishnavamsi’s Sindhooram, which, though initially not well-received, eventually gained cult status. Viduthalai is following a similar trajectory, with the second part expected to focus heavily on Vijay Sethupathi’s character. Reports suggest that some of the visuals shown at the end of Part 1 may have been reshot to better align with the narrative planned for the sequels.

If Part 3 does materialize, it will likely be prepared in parallel with the release of Part 2, ensuring continuity and allowing the filmmakers to capitalize on the building momentum and audience anticipation.

Geetha Arts is set to release the film in Telugu as they did with the first part.

