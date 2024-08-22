Fans can often be inspired by their favorite film stars. However, stars also experience a lot of challenges, which they have to overcome in order to be successful and live through the worst times. Vijay Sethupathi is a living example of someone who proves this.

Vijay Sethupathi succeeded in carving a different niche for himself in the film industry. His unquietness can be seen in his movie selections. His ability to easily move from leading man to essential supporting actor demonstrates his flexibility. The actor, known for diving into his characters, recently disclosed an unexpected source of inspiration during a difficult period in his life.

The Maharaja actor admitted to being a huge fan of Mahesh Babu’s Athadu. He admitted, “I watched ‘Athadu’ repeatedly during difficult times. Every frame, from Mahesh Babu’s spectacular entrance to the climactic scenes, is imprinted on my memory. Trivikram’s superb representation of emotions, as well as the charming romance between Mahesh and Trisha, created a lasting impression.” The actor’s love for Brahmanandam’s comedy mastery in the film adds to his enthusiasm for the movie.

He said, “I prefer not to linger on the past. My career path remains unaltered. Dreams and expectations can be heavy, which explains my persistent emphasis on today. While I’ve only released 50 films, I’ve explored over 500 tales, met innumerable people, and faced both successes and setbacks. Every consequence has been a learning opportunity, enriching my journey.” Vijay Sethupathi recently got a blockbuster hit with Maharaja. On the work front, he is getting ready for the release of his next movie, Viduthalai: Part 2.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Says ‘Telugu Cinema Has Become Far Better Than Bollywood’ While Comparing Prabhas To Hrithik Roshan, Gets Slammed By Fans As The Old Clip Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News