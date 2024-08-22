Mohanlal fans, there might be good news in store for you guys! His hit Drishyam franchise might soon see the arrival of a third installment. Speculations around the same arose after the franchise director, Jeetu Joseph, revealed that he had the climax for Drishyam 3 already locked in. The audience responded positively to both the Malayalam films, Drishyam (2013) and its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2021).

While promoting his latest film Nunakuzhi on Red FM, director Jeetu Joseph was asked about the developments surrounding Drishyam 3. According to a news report in Indian Today, Joseph said, “I am blank right now. When I made Drishyam in 2013, I did not have a plan for a sequel. It took me five years to zero in on an idea. I had problems in one particular area in the film. Similarly, I am stuck in cracking a certain area in Drishyam 3. I know how to end the movie, but I’m clueless about other areas.” He further revealed that he has also narrated his ideation surrounding Drishyam 3 to Mohanlal.

Jeetu Joseph further said, “The climax of Drishyam 3 is already in my head. I narrated it to Mohanlal sir and he liked it as well. But, I want to crack that one area.” The Drishyam franchise revolves around the central protagonist Georgekutty who strives to go to any lengths to safeguard his family.

The Drishyam franchise was remade in Hindi, with Ajay Devgn as the lead. Both the Hindi versions of Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) were declared a hit by the audience and critics alike. The Malayalam version of the franchise also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in the lead roles. The movie was also remade in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. These remakes starred Venkatesh, Ravichandran, and Kamal Haasan, respectively. Well, we are hoping that Mohanlal will soon be back in a fierce avatar in Drishyam 3.

