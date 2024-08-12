Manorathangal: Release Date, Episode Breakdown, & Everything You Need to Know About Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil’s Anthology Series

The highly anticipated multi-starrer anthology series Manorathangal is the brainchild of Aswathy, the daughter of the renowned author, screenplay writer, and film director M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Aswathy, also a professional dancer and choreographer, serves as the creative director for the series. In a recent interview with The Hindu, she shared that during the lockdowns, she, like many others, delved into OTT content and discovered a series based on the stories of Rabindranath Tagore. Inspired by this, she saw the potential to adapt several of her father’s stories into compelling visual narratives.

Manorathangal Release Date

The series is set to premiere on August 15, 2024, exclusively on Zee5. It will be available in its original Malayalam, as well as in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Manorathangal Plot

Manorathangal comprises nine distinct stories, with each episode presenting a new narrative, helmed by eight different directors. Notably, Priyadarshan is the only director to have worked on two of the stories.

Episode 1: ‘Olavum Theeravum’ – A tale of a couple deeply in love, striving to unite against formidable odds.

Episode 2: ‘Kadugannava Oru Yathra’ – Chronicles a journalist’s journey to Sri Lanka in search of his estranged stepsister.

Episode 3: ‘Sherlock’ – Follows the impact of a sister’s domesticated cat on her brother’s life, revealing unforeseen consequences.

Episode 4: ‘Shilalikhitham’ – A man grapples with convincing his mother to demolish their ancestral home and sell the land.

Episode 5: ‘Vilpana’ – A woman, while selling her possessions, forms an unexpected connection with a prospective buyer.

Episode 6: ‘Kadalkkattu’ – The protagonist is torn between three commitments: the woman he loves, his job, and his family.

Episode 7: ‘Kazhcha’ – Centers on a singer dealing with marital strife and complex family issues.

Episode 8: ‘Abhayam Thedi Veendum’ – Explores the uncertainties and dynamics between a tenant and a house owner.

Episode 9: ‘Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam’ – The family gathers as the patriarch lies on his deathbed, prompting reflections on legacy and mortality.

Manorathangal Cast and Crew

The series features a distinguished cast, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, Surabhi Lakshmi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Asif Ali, Vineeth, Indrans, Nadia Moidu, Durga Krishna, T.G. Ravi, K.P.A.C. Leela, Renji Panicker, Mammukoya, Hareesh Peradi, Joy Mathew, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Manju Pathrose, Manikandan, Ann Augustine, Anumol K. Manoharan, and Shanthi Krishna.

Manorathangal is written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair and directed by Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Rathish Ambat, Aswathy V. Nair, Mahesh Narayanan, Ranjith, Shyamaprasad, and Santosh Sivan. The music is composed by Bijibal, Saeed Abbas, Rajesh Murugesan, Ramesh Narayan, Ouseppachan, and Rahul Raj.

Manorathangal Trailer:

The trailer opens with Kamal Haasan standing in what seems to be a home library, thoughtfully stating, “In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous. M.T. sir is synonymous with modernity in Malayalam literature.” This is followed by a dynamic montage featuring scenes from the series, showcasing prominent stars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and others, offering glimpses of their performances.

