SS Rajamouli has found himself embroiled in a controversy as an old video of him seemingly dissing Hrithik Roshan has resurfaced online. The clip showcases the master filmmaker saying, “Hrithik Roshan is nothing compared to Prabhas,” which has not gone down well with the fans.

The video is going viral at a time when the Bollywood vs South Cinema debate has intensified after Arshad Warsi called Prabhas’ character in Kalki 2898 AD a ‘joker.’ While fans were already divided over Arshad’s comments, Rajamouli’s remarks have only intensified the debate.

SS Rajamouli’s Old Video Dissing Hrithik Roshan Goes Viral

The video is from a promotional event for Prabhas’ 2007 film, Billa. At the event, Rajamouli spoke about how he was impressed with Prabhas’ performance and ended up comparing him with Hrithik Roshan. “When Dhoom 2 was released in Hindi, I felt sad about why Bollywood was getting good quality. Why we don’t have heroes like Hrithik Roshan?” said the filmmaker.

Rajamouli then made a controversial statement as he said, “And today, after watching the song and poster of Billa, and now we watched the trailer, now I want to say that Hrithik Roshan is nothing compared to Prabhas. Telugu cinema has become far better than Bollywood. And now we are equal to English films.”

Fans Slam SS Rajamouli for Disrespecting Hrithik Roshan

Rajamouli had later clarified during a public interaction that he admired Hrithik Roshan and had no intention of disrespecting him. However, as the video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) 16 years later, fans are calling out the director for his offensive remarks about Roshan. What added to fans’ disappointment was that Allu Arjun was also present at the said event, and reiterated Rajamouli’s statement.

“Prabhas’ looks are extremely good. He does great fights and is number 1 in all. As Rajamouli said, Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. That’s true,” Allu Arjun is heard saying in another video from the event.

The statements went viral just a few days after Arshad Warsi gave his honest opinion about Kalki 2898 AD on a podcast, saying, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he…he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why they do such things, I don’t understand).” While Arshad’s review initiated the Bollywood vs South debate on X, Rajamouli and Allu Arjun’s clips have heated up the arguments.

