Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja have been among the most discussed films on social media in the past few weeks. The non-linear storytelling and the gripping plot have left the viewers impressed. It has now set a new record in terms of viewership in 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a Tamil-language movie with Vijay in the titular role. The film also features Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja in crucial roles. The 2024 release is the 50th movie of Sethupathi and is reportedly this year’s third-highest-grossing Tamil film. Besides the film’s concept and storyline, its music [by B Ajneesh Loknath], cinematography [by Dinesh Purushothaman], and editing by Philomin Raja are also being lauded by the critics and viewers.

According to Sacnilk’s report, Maharaja has become the most-watched Indian movie of the year on the Netflix platform. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie beats Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Starrer Crew to the top position. The report mentioned Vijay Sethupathi’s film garnered 1.3 million views in its sixth week, taking its total views to 18.6 million.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s movie Crew scored 17.90 million views in its entire stay in the top 10 movie chart. Maharaja is leading with nearly 4% more views than Crew. As per the media outlet, the Sethupathi-led thriller flick is the only South Indian movie in the top 10—the most-watched Indian film on Netflix’s list. The movie is trending in the top 10 in eight regions, including India, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Oman, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Maharaja also registered one of the biggest opening weekends for an Indian title of this year on Netflix. It generated a whopping 3.2 million views, which is equal to Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan’s views.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja was released in the theatres on June 14. It arrived on Netflix on July 12.

