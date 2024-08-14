Kriti Sanon has been receiving laurels for her performances in films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. However, the past year saw her mythological drama Adipurush receive a lot of brickbats. Not only the movie tanked at the box office but it was also criticized by the fans. Many also considered it as a blatant disrespect to our Indian epic Ramayana. The actress who played Sita in the same has now broken her silence on the failure of the movie.

Speaking to Filmfare, Kriti Sanon said, “You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong. The goal is never to hurt anyone’s feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive. However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don’t click, and it’s crucial to learn from these experiences.” The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress however asserted that she always focuses on portraying her role to the best of her abilities.

She went on to say, “As an actor, the best approach is to stay focused, put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project. There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability.” Kriti Sanon added that she often listens to some constructive criticisms from her family members who usually watch her movies with her.

The Mimi actress said, “At home, after watching my films together, we have a chai session the next morning where my family gives me honest feedback on what they liked and didn’t like. I believe constructive criticism is beneficial. But it’s important not to let all types of criticism get to you too deeply.” Adipurush also starred Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. It was directed by Om Raut. On the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the movie Do Patti opposite Kajol. Do Patti will also mark her debut as a producer.

