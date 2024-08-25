The film is yet to begin but the team is busy with the pre-production activities currently. The makers are also working on locking the final draft of the script. Vijayendra Prasad is providing the story for the film. Meanwhile, there is a rumor around the project that actors and technicians from Hollywood will be a part of the film.

If the reports are true, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth will reportedly be a part of the film. The team is currently working on the pre-visualisation activities and some of the team members are speculating that Chris Hemsworth is also a part of the film. However, the makers have officially not revealed the details of the cast and crew working on the film.

Christopher Hemsworth is an Australian actor who shot to fame with the character Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away. Later, he established himself as a big star in Hollywood. He is also part of the MCU as Thor and was cast in Extraction.

SS Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned to make this project a sensational one. Teaming up with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli wants to explore all the possibilities to take the film to the next level, at the International level. The makers will officially launch the project by the end of this year and then, they will try to wrap up the shoot at the earliest.

Names like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiyaan Vikram and Deepika Padukone are in consideration for this project. Rajamouli is expected to change his entire team for this film except for MM Keeravani. KL Narayana is producing the film under the prestigious Durga Arts banner. More details of the film will be out soon.

