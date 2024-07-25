Mahesh Babu contributes a significant portion of his earnings to numerous charity causes; estimates put his annual gifts to charities at over Rs 30 crore.

Supporting underprivileged children and communities is the main goal of Mahesh Babu’s charitable endeavors. His “Mahesh Babu Foundation” was founded with the goal of bettering the lives of those in need by providing financing for youngsters to undergo life-saving congenital heart surgery. The Mahesh Babu Foundation also took the initiative to build schools, Anganwadi facilities, libraries, roads, and drainage systems in the adopted villages of Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhapuram in Telangana.

In addition, the organization runs routine immunization campaigns and medical examinations, and it awards scholarships to deserving students from disadvantaged families. The actor is not limited by his foundation in his charity. Mahesh Babu helped 30 kids with heart problems in 2021 by providing funds for surgery and other treatments. Both the public and his supporters praised this deed of generosity. He has additionally endorsed AIG Hospitals’ “End Corona Campaign,” which sought to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Despite his immense wealth and fame, Mahesh Babu chooses to remain modest and conceal his philanthropic activities. His selfless acts of kindness have inspired many, and he firmly believes that small changes may make a big impact on the world. Because of his generosity and constant commitment to social welfare, Mahesh Babu is regarded as “India’s most charitable superstar” and has set a high bar for others to reach.

In terms of his acting career, the actor most recently starred in Trivikram’s Guntur Karam. Filming for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s maiden collaboration is anticipated to begin in August or September of this year. The public is anticipating a massive hit film from them.

