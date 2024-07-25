Ajith Kumar, who has delivered several hit movies in recent years is currently busy with an exciting lineup of upcoming films, including two potential projects with director Prashanth Neel. Amidst this busy schedule, Ajith’s new Ferrari car has caught the attention of the actor’s fans.

The actor is presently shooting for his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi in Dubai. Despite his hectic schedule, the actor has managed to show his love for high-end cars by purchasing a luxurious red Ferrari. Reportedly this car is worth around Rs. 9 crore. Ajith shared a picture on Instagram where he was seen kneeling beside his new car and smiling for the camera.

Ajith generally enjoys going on adventurous rides on his bikes. What’s interesting is that the actor has a collection of some of the most expensive cars in the world. His collection includes Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, and Land Rover Discovery.

Ajith’s Work Font

Recently Ajith has been in the news due to reports of a collaboration with KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel. It is rumored that the two will work together on two projects and both are expected to be produced by Vijay Kirangadur. According to a report by DT Next, Prasanth Neel met Ajith during a break from the Vidaamuyarchi shoot and requested Ajith to dedicate over three years to these films.

While there is no confirmed date for the projects with Prashanth Neel, Ajith is already engaged in several other significant projects. He is currently focused on completing Vidaamuyarchi, which features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. Ajith is all set to star in Good Bad Ugly by Adhik Ravichandran which is scheduled for release in 2025.

