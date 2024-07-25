The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT): Kerala States’ Rights Fetch Record-Breaking Price For Thalapathy Vijay, Beats Leo By 1 Crore!

The Thalapathy strikes again! Thalapathy Vijay’s reign over the Kerala box office continues unchallenged, with his upcoming sci-fi action film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) setting a new benchmark for non-Malayalam movies in the state. Keep reading to know this exciting news!

The upcoming sci-fi action spectacle, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is generating immense excitement prior to its release. Set to hit theatres on September 5, 2024; the film has already shattered a major record, building anticipation for its impending debut.

Leading distributor Gokulam Movies secured the theatrical rights of GOAT for a staggering 17 crore. This astronomical figure not only signifies Thalapathy Vijay‘s immense popularity in Kerala but also obliterates the previous record held by… wait for it… Vijay’s 2023 film, Leo. Yes, you read that right. GOAT has surpassed the record set by its predecessor, proving that Vijay’s dominance at the Kerala box office is simply unstoppable. Leo was sold for 16 crore and it was also bought by Gokulam Movies.

Directed by the talented Venkat Prabhu, GOAT promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle. Vijay takes centre stage in a dual role, leading a powerhouse cast that includes renowned actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, catering to a pan-Indian audience.

More About GOAT’s Pre-Release Business

Earlier, it was reported that Netflix acquired the OTT rights for The Greatest Of All Time for a record-breaking 125 crores. However, according to the updated report from Track Tollywood, the deal actually earned the makers 110 crores. This is still a significant amount, and when combined with the satellite rights deal, the pre-release business surpasses 200 crores.

Vijay’s Leo generated a significant pre-release buzz due to the collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. This buzz led to optimism among buyers in the Telugu states regarding its box office performance. The movie initially secured a reported price of 22 crores for its distribution rights. However, The Greatest Of All Time has now surpassed this deal. According to Track Tollywood’s report, Mythri Movie Makers has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of The Greatest Of All Time in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) for a whopping 30 crores. This marks the highest-ever price for a Thalapathy Vijay film, surpassing Leo by a margin of 8 crores.

Adding to the buzz, rumours suggest that the beautiful Shruti Haasan might be lending her voice to a song in the film. The possibility of a cameo appearance by the equally stunning Trisha Krishnan further fuels the excitement surrounding GOAT. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary Yuva Shankar Raja, is another highly anticipated aspect of the production.

GOAT boasts extensive filming locations across Thailand, Sri Lanka, the USA, and Russia, promising a truly international cinematic experience. The captivating dual roles portrayed by Vijay, already generating immense anticipation through the film’s poster, are sure to enthral audiences. With its stellar cast, record-breaking deals, and breathtaking international filming locations, GOAT is poised to become a landmark cinematic event, not just in Kerala but across India.

Leo, which was released in October of last year, performed exceptionally well at the Kerala box office, grossing approximately 60 crores and setting a record for a Tamil film in the state. Let’s see how GOAT performs in Kerala when it releases on September 5!

Must Read: Salaar And KGF Fame Prashanth Neel Is All Set To Direct ‘Thunivu’ Star Ajith Kumar In Two Upcoming Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News