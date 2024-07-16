Thalapathy Vijay sent shockwaves after he announced joining full-time politics when he finishes his already committed projects. After a big success like Leo, it felt that the actor would expand his box office reach with big pan-Indian films, but now, with his political plans, he’ll be seen in just a couple of films. However, before he quits films, he has a golden chance of unleashing the 1000 crore milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Vijay has established himself as a big superstar in Tamil cinema, and at present, he’s arguably the biggest crowd-puller in Kollywood. While several Indian superstars have struggled to find their touch in the post-pandemic era, Vijay has been very consistent in his performance at the Indian box office. In fact, he delivered his career-best grosser last year.

In the post-COVID phase, Thalapathy Vijay‘s first theatrical release was Beast. The film opened to mixed to poor reviews from critics, but it ended up earning 131 crores net in India. It faced a huge dent due to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. After Beast, he came up with Varisu last year. Released during the Pongal holidays, the film clashed with Thunivu. Still, it ended up earning 178.80 crores net in India.

Leo came last year ahead of the Dussehra holidays. It enjoyed a solo release and ended up scoring 342 crores net in India. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in Thalapathy Vijay’s career and the third highest-grossing film in Kollywood history after 2.0 and Jailer.

If we combine the collection of Beast, Varisu, and Leo, the Indian box office total of Thalapathy Vijay in the post-COVID era stands at 651.80 crores. So, he needs 348.20 crores more to hit the 1000 crore milestone. The target is huge for The Greatest Of All Time, but it is not impossible. If not with The GOAT, the actor can definitely attain the milestone with Thalapathy 69.

Thalapathy Vijay’s films and their Indian box office post-COVID:

Beast – 131 crores

Varisu – 178.80 crores

Leo – 342 crores

Total – 651.80 crores

(The list includes films that were released after the COVID second wave, so Master is excluded from it)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

