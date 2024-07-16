After a tremendous performance of Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan’s very next film, Indian 2, has sealed its fate as a disaster at the worldwide box office. Despite his performance enjoying praise, the film failed to draw audiences to theatres, and the result on the first Monday was really shattering. The biggie is going nowhere even after becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Keep reading to know more!

In India, the Shankar directorial took a start of 26 crores. With negative word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, it dropped on day 2 and earned 18.50 crores. Again, on Sunday, there was a dip, and just 15.50 crores came in. Now, as per estimates coming in, the Tamil vigilante film saw a disastrous fall on day 4 (Monday), with just 3 crores coming in.

Yes, you read that right! Indian 2 fell like ninepins on Monday by earning just 3 crores. If compared to Sunday’s 15.50 crores, it’s a drop of 80.64%. So, it’s clear that the negativity has taken a toll, and the audience is in no mood to watch the film. Including the estimated collection, the Kamal Haasan starrer stands at 63 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 4 days. It’s a complete rejection by the audience.

Including taxes, the domestic gross stands at 74.34 crores. In overseas, after an underwhelming weekend, Indian 2 crashed on Monday and added just another crore, taking the total collection to 42 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 116.34 crores gross.

From here, it seems that Indian 2 will end its journey below the 150 crore mark, leading to huge losses for investors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

