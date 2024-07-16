Neon‘s Nicolas Cage-Maika Monroe starrer Longlegs delivered the best Indie horror opening year with $22.6M. The Indie Scarer, praised by critics, was described as the scariest film in a decade. The hype successfully drew crowds into theaters, propelling the indie horror to outperform the initial projection of $20 million.

In the wake of the success, Neon’s press note pointed out that “Not since The Blair Witch Project launched 25 years ago on the same weekend in July has there been an independent genre film that out-projected, out-performed, and over-indexed so wildly that it seemed to the industry it ‘came out of nowhere.'”

1996 Blair Witch Project opened to $29.2M from 1,101 theters and accumulated $144 Million at the domestic box office at the end of its theatrical run. Longlegs is now the highest-grossing opening for an indie film in over two decades. In the wake of the Longlegs breaking records at the box office, let’s take a look at the five highest-grossing horror films of all time per The Numbers.

1. Jaws, 1975 ($1.154 Billion)

When adjusted for inflation, the 1974 Steven Spielberg film is the highest-grossing horror movie ever. The movie with a killer shark earned $483.6 million, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to $1.154 billion today.

2. The Exorcist, 1973 ($996.5 Million)

Surprisingly, the Belak horror film about demon possession is the second highest-grossing film in the genre. The film earned $428.8 million worldwide, which, when adjusted for inflation, is equivalent to $996.5 million today.

3. It, 2017 ($701 Million)

The 2017 film, based on the 1986 Stephen King novel by the same name, raked in $701 million.

4. Silence of The Lambs, 1991 ($630 Million)

The 1991 film about a cannibalistic serial killer, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), is the fourth highest-grossing film in the genre. At the time, it made $275.726 million, which is now equivalent to $630 million.

5. Hannibal, 2001 ($620 Million)

The sequel about a cannibalistic serial killer is the fifth highest-grossing film in the genre. At the time, the film accumulated $350.1 million, which is equal to $620.8 Million today.

Without adjusting for inflation, these are the highest-grossing horror films.

It Jaws It Chapter Two The Exorcist The Nun

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

