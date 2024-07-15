Longlegs, a Neon original horror about a serial killer starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, smashed records at the box office this weekend. The film – written and directed by Osgood Perkins, recorded the biggest opening weekend collection for an Independent horror film in a decade.

On Thursday, Longlegs accumulated $3 million in previews, surpassing Sidney Sweeney’s Immaculate $1 Million. The film raked in $10 million on Friday, making it the biggest opening day for an R-rated film this year.

According to Variety, Longlegs made an estimated $22.6 million from 2,510 theaters this weekend. It is the only independent horror film to pass the $20 million mark in the opening weekend, making it the biggest debut for an indie horror film in a decade.

Longlegs ran past A24’s 2018 indie horror film Hereditary, which accumulated $13.5 million during the opening weekend. The film also beat Woman In Black 2, $15 million, and Child’s Play, US$14 million, making it the highest-grossing opening for an indie horror film.

Neon acquired Longlegs for distribution for $10 million earlier this year and deployed an innovative marketing strategy for the film, including posting a phone number on newspapers and billboards. When dialled, it played an “unnerving” message.

The film was well-received by critics, landing 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences gave it a less enthusiastic 67% on the review aggregator website and a C+ CinemaScore.

Multiple publications have deemed The Neon Scarrer the best horror film in a decade. The film is now playing in theaters near you. The Wall Street Journal said, “Writer-director Osgood Perkins has come up with something fresh, pungent, and visceral. It’s easily the most effective work of horror I’ve seen this year.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Nicolas Cage ‘Longlegs’ Dubbed “One Of The Scariest & Best Films Of The Year,” Lands A Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News