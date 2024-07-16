Kalki 2898 AD is clearly displaying its legs now at the worldwide box office. Despite new releases and being in theatres for over two weeks, it is showing no signs of fatigue. In fact, it is performing much better than the new releases and very much keeping its ride smooth to enter the coveted 1000 crore club. At the end of day 19, the film was left with a distance of roughly 32 crores gross from hitting the mega milestone.

After a strong third weekend, the magnum opus was expected to see a big drop in the collection, but a good hold was seen in India and overseas. It is estimated that the film earned 4.70 crores net in India on its third Monday, which is a drop of just 17.02% when compared to the third Friday’s 5.50 crores. Another exciting detail is that the biggie sold 89,000 tickets on BookMyShow yesterday. In overseas, a collection of around 2 crores gross has been estimated.

Including estimates, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed a staggering total of 593.15 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 699.91 crores gross. In overseas, including the revised numbers, the film has raked in an impressive total of 268 crores gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the colossal total stands at 967.91 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

From here, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to add another 13-14 crores gross between Tuesday and Thursday. So, the third-week run could wrap up at around 981-982 crores gross. After that, adding another 19-18 crores gross during the weekend looks easy, assuring the film’s entry in the 1000 crore club by the end of the fourth weekend.

