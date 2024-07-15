Munjya Box Office Collection (After 38 Days): Touches 130 Crore Mark Worldwide; Rakes In 253% ROI

Munjya has etched its name in the annals of Indian cinema as a box office sensation. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial, produced by Maddock Films, has defied expectations and emerged as a colossal commercial success. Keep reading to know more!

In a mere 38 days, Munjya has amassed a staggering 106 crore net in India. This extraordinary feat, coupled with a budget of 30 crore, translates to a phenomenal profit of 76 crore, resulting in an astounding ROI of 253.33%. This unprecedented success has catapulted the film as the most profitable Hindi film of the year.

The horror-comedy, starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, struck a perfect chord with audiences, leading to unprecedented word-of-mouth. The film’s unique blend of humour and scares created a winning formula that resonated with viewers across demographics.

On the domestic front, Munjya is the fourth Highest Grossing Hindi Film of 2024, after Kalki 2898 Hindi, Fighter, and Shaitaan.

1. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 255.15 crore

2. Fighter – 215.00 crore

3. Shaitaan – 151.00 crore

4. Munjya – 106.00 crore

5. Crew – 90.00 crore

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87.00 crore

7. Article 370 – 84.00 crore

8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66.00 crore

9. Chandu Champion – 65.50 crore

10. Hanuman (Hindi) – 58.00 crore

On the worldwide front, Munjya collected 5 crore from overseas. After combining the film’s India total (gross) of 125.08 crore and overseas total, it stands at 130.08 crore globally.

While the film’s theatrical run is gradually winding down, its impact on the box office will be felt for years. Munjya has not only entertained millions but has also redefined the commercial landscape of Indian cinema, proving that content-driven films with a strong commercial appeal can achieve extraordinary success.

Munjya is more than just a film; it’s a phenomenon that has redefined the parameters of success in the Indian film industry.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

