Sarfira saw an upward movement over the weekend as collections more than doubled up from Friday (2.50 crores) to Sunday. This was pretty much required as well so that one could wait to see how the weekdays unfolded. Thankfully, since the content of the Akshay Kumar starrer is quite impressive, there was bound to be growth evidenced, something that had started happening on Saturday itself and then with added momentum on Sunday.

As a result, 5.50 crores more came in, and that’s further growth over Saturday numbers of 4.50 crores. There is still a long road to cover for the film as it’s a prestigious film with a lot invested in it. Yes, there are satellite, OTT, music and other rights that should take care of a substantial part of the investment made. Still, when a film like this arrives in theatres then one certainly looks forward to audience footfalls as well, and that’s expected to be there during the weekdays due to the inherent good content that it carries. Director Sudha Kongara has clearly bettered the original here, which is required to reach out to the audience.

Sarfira currently stands at 12.50 crores, and all eyes would be on how does Monday play out. At the very least one looks forward to 2 crores mark being crossed, though if somehow the film touches Friday numbers of 2.50 crores then it would be nice. That would be a difficult feat to achieve since the ticket rates are anyways lower during the weekdays. However with good word of mouth supporting it, the film could well be aiming for that and ultimately achieve that.

