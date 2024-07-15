It’s a major milestone accomplished by Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). The film has now breached the 250 crores mark and the feat has been achieved inside three weeks itself. Over the weekend gone by, the film saw good growth all over again and as a result the overall numbers have only consolidated further. As it is, the film was a success after its first week itself at the box office. A very good hold during the second week further established that it had been picked up well by the audiences. Now that it has been collecting so well even in the third week further goes on to show that it will continue to run on for a while now.

There was good growth on Sunday as well with 9.75 crores more coming in. This is more than double of its Friday numbers (4.25 crores) and ahead of Saturday (7.95 crores). Yes, it hasn’t touched double digits again but then it has more than done its job of reaching till this far at least. It’s in fact the highest collecting film of the year so far and one waits to see which film eventually challenges its lifetime in the final run. In terms of the obvious ones there are Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and while all of these are definitely required to work well and keep the film industry alive, one just hopes that there is a surprise movie too that arrives out of nowhere and ends up impressing audiences in a big way.

As for the current score of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), it has already reached 255.15 crores and there is still some steam left in it. At least 10 crores more will definitely come in the weekdays to follow and that will take it beyond 265 crores mark. Post that to go past 275 crores milestone should turn out to be a cakewalk for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Needs A Mere 3.3% Jump To Dethrone Carry On Jatta 3 From #1 Spot Of Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News