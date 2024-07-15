Kalki 2898 AD exceeded expectations again during the third weekend and posted some terrific numbers at the Indian box office. After maintaining a solid grip over weekdays, the film is entering acceleration mode during weekends, and a similar thing happened last Saturday and Sunday. Talking about the latest achievement, the biggie created history on BookMyShow on its third Sunday. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial released in theatres on 27th June. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics all across the globe, which resulted in a blockbuster run at the worldwide box office. In India, it destroyed several pre-existing records, and even during its third week, the film achieved a historic feat by registering the highest ticket sales on Sunday.

Yes, you read that right! Kalki 2898 AD sold the highest number of tickets for the third Sunday on BookMyShow in the history of the Indian box office. The film achieved this fantastic achievement by selling 2.79 lakh tickets yesterday on BookMyShow. Before this, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 held the record by selling 2.15 lakh tickets on the third Sunday.

It clearly shows that Kalki 2898 AD has been well received by the audience, and they’re prioritizing this biggie over other big releases like Indian 2 and Sarfira. Today onwards, the film will witness bigger drops, but again, during the fourth weekend, impressive ticket sales will be witnessed on BookMyShow.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus has already crossed 3 crore footfalls at the Indian box office, and all eyes are set on where it ends its journey. So far, it has amassed a staggering collection of 588.45 crores net in India, and within 3 to 4 days, it’ll cross the mark of 600 crores net.

