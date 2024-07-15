Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD finished its third weekend in style. There were a couple of new releases in theatres in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, but that didn’t impact the run of this magnum opus. In fact, it has comfortably crossed the mark of 950 crores gross at the worldwide box office, and now, it is inches away from hitting the 1000 crore milestone. Keep reading to know more!

In India, the film has sold over 3 crore tickets so far and has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in terms of footfalls post-COVID. It’s a huge achievement, reflecting the love and appreciation for the content. Still, there’s a lot of fuel left in the tank. The situation is similar in overseas, too, especially in North America (USA and Canada), with the magnum opus already emerging as a colossal blockbuster.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD scored an impressive 16.50 crores on day 18, taking its Indian box office total to 588.45 crores. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 694.37 crores. In overseas, the film has earned 270 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the total collection stands at 964.37 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Kalki 2898 AD immensely benefitted due to the poor performance of Sarfira and Indian 2, which made its task to enter the 1000 crore club very easy. It has been learned that from today, shows of both new releases will be replaced with Prabhas‘ biggie, which is fastening the process of hitting the mega milestone.

In the post-COVID era, RRR, KGF Chapter, Pathaan, and Jawan have achieved this feat, and now, by the fourth weekend, Kalki 2898 AD will join the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 18 (Early Trends): Inches Away From Entering The 600 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News