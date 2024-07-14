Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ended its third weekend on a high note, and the numbers have surprised everyone. In the Hindi belt, the film had a competitor in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, but the biggie remained unfazed by it. In the southern region, it was expected to face a dent due to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, but even there, the collection remained strong. Now, let’s find out how the magnum opus fared at the Indian box office on day 18!

The Nag Ashwin directorial witnessed a dip on its third Friday due to the division of screens with Sarfira and Indian 2, but on Saturday, it witnessed massive growth in Hindi and Telugu versions. After Indian 2, it minted the highest collection yesterday in India with a not-so-big difference. This is highly commendable considering the fact that the film is running in its third week and a lot of people have already watched it.

On the third Saturday, Kalki 2898 AD did a business of 14.70. Now, according to early trends, the film is closing its day 18 at 16-18 crores. This impressive number takes the total to a staggering 587.95-589.95 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office.

On Monday, Kalki 2898 AD will comfortably cross 590 crores; from there, it’ll be a matter of just 2-3 days to enter the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. After unleashing the milestone, the biggie will be targeting the lifetime collection of Jawan (640.42 crores). Getting up to it won’t be an easy task as the film will need to have momentum on weekdays and continue witnessing jumps on weekends.

Let’s see how the Prabhas starrer fares after entering the 600-crore club!

