Kalki 2898 AD is officially the second highest-grossing film at the North American box office. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer continues to shine bright despite multiple international options at the ticket windows. In a new update, the lifetime of Pathaan has been beaten comfortably and below are all the details you need!

Nag Ashwin‘s directorial is set to hit the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office anytime soon. Apart from India, thanks to overseas markets like the USA and Canada, as highly favorable responses were witnessed right from the initiation of the advance booking.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (North America)

The official numbers are out, and Kalki 2898 AD has added a total of 146 crores to the box office in 17 days. It has left behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan (145.50 crores) to become the second-highest-grossing film in North America.

The throne is obviously conquered by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, which made lifetime earnings of 183.40 crores in North America. Kalki 2898 AD is lagging behind by a gap of 37.4 crores. It has completed over two weeks at the box office, and the pace will eventually slow down. Will that mark be achieved in its lifetime? Only time will tell!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Brahmanandam. Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan are also seen in special appearances.

Kalki is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner, Vyjanthy Movies. It is reportedly made on a budget of 600-700 crores and is one of the most expensive films made in India.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel is currently in the works, and the producer recently revealed that almost 60-70% of the shoot had been completed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

