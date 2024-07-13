Kalki (Hindi) managed to hang in well out there on third Friday as the collections continued to stay over 4 crores mark. The film collected 4.25 crores more and that’s good, considering the fact that a lot of screens and shows were taken away due to the arrival of Sarfira and Indian 2 (Hindi). Still, the numbers are high and that’s good because it only goes on to show that there is some steam still left in there.

Compared to the day before which had collected 4.50 crores, the numbers have dropped very marginally and that’s impressive because unlike last week when the competition was much milder in the form of Kill, this weekend the film had to contend with bigger movies. Still, it’s to the credit of Kalki (Hindi) that it has collected the most amongst all the films in the running. In fact the quantum will become much bigger today and tomorrow since it’s a set film and just like last weekend when Friday to Saturday jump was huge, it could well turn out to be the case this weekend as well.

The film has now collected 237.45 crores and the jump today will decide the speed at which it goes past the 250 crores mark. The biggest milestone that it’s running towards is that of RRR (Hindi) lifetime of 274.31 crores and the collections gathered during this weekend will decide whether it eventually manages to reach there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

