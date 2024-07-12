It was a really good second week for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) as close to 70 crores came in. This is excellent since majority of films have struggled to score this much in their lifetime this year and here this moolah is coming in the second week when the extended first week has already collected more than 160 crores. To have a drop of just a little over 50% on such massive scale is an achievement in itself.

While the trend over the weekend was superb for the film, weekdays were good, too, despite drops. As a result, from 9.75 crores that came on Friday, the film dropped to 4.50 crores on Thursday, and that’s quite reasonable. As a matter of fact, the drop was heavier on Wednesday when 4.30 crores had been collected, which means Thursday actually showed some growth. That’s not really a regular trend for movies, and that has happened for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), which is impressive.

The film has now reached 233.20 crores, and though earlier it had seemed that 250 crores would be crossed during the coming weekend itself, it will take time now. The feat should be accomplished by the end of the third week for sure, though 275 crores in a lifetime is now very, very far away. It is a superhit nonetheless.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

