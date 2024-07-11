Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD continues to rewrite box office history in India. Acquired for a hefty 115 crore for its Hindi theatrical rights, the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer has defied expectations with its lightning-fast journey to profitability. Keep reading to know more!

In a mere 14 days, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has amassed a phenomenal 228.70 crore collection, a testament to its captivating narrative and stunning visuals.

This translates to a staggering profit of 98.86 crore! Not only has the film surpassed its break-even point by a significant margin, but it has also secured its place as a clear-cut commercial success. But the ambition for Kalki 2898 AD doesn’t end there.

According to our box office parameters, a film needs to achieve a 100% return on investment to be classified as a true Hit. For Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), this translates to a target collection of 230 crore. Riding a wave of immense popularity, the film is projected to achieve this feat by the close of business today, officially joining the coveted ranks of ‘Hits’ in the lucrative Hindi market.

This achievement places Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) amongst the elite company of the year’s most profitable films so far. Here’s a quick glimpse at the current top contenders:

Munjya: 250.03% profit HanuMan (Hindi): 241.17% profit Shaitaan: 132.30% profit Article 370: 110% profit

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) will enter the above list landing at the coveted #5 spot in terms of profitability. However, the film’s ultimate profit margin remains to be seen.

While Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has enjoyed a dominant run, it faces new challenges with the release of two major films tomorrow – Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira. This will undoubtedly lead to a division of audience attention. Despite this, the film’s captivating story and stunning visuals have the power to bounce back over the crucial weekend, particularly Saturday and Sunday.

The coming days will be crucial in determining how high Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) can climb on the profitability ladder. Will it maintain its momentum and potentially challenge the top contenders? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

