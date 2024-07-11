It was a regular drop for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) on Wednesday as 4.30 crores came in. On Tuesday, the film had collected 5.25 crores, and while it was a larger-than-expected drop when compared to Monday, one thought that numbers would settle down from Wednesday onwards. In any case, even if the drop has come, it’s still not major enough to cause any threat to the good run that the film has anyways been enjoying at the box office.

Today, the film will settle down for sure and the drop won’t be much. In each it’s pretty much on the cards that over 4 crores will come in. For a film to bring as much on a second Friday is a good enough number, though there would be a drop for sure tomorrow since Sarfira and Hindustani 2 are releasing and between them over 10 crores will easily come in. Then there is Kill as well and since the film had started gaining traction, it’s not a pushover either.

In terms of its overall business, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has now collected 228.70 crores at the box office and that’s the highest that any movie has collected this year. It will in fact keep adding moolah for a least a couple of weeks more and take a huge enough lead, hence proving to be a challenge for other major Hindi biggies that will arrive in the second half of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Overseas Box Office Day 13: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Dethrones Gippy Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3 To Become Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Overseas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News