After bringing in 6.75 crores on Monday, which was more than expected at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) came down to normal levels on Tuesday. The film ended up bringing in 5.25 crores, and that’s more the kind of number that one associates with Monday. However, this has come on Tuesday, and that makes it even better.

Yes, this Monday-to-Tuesday drop was a little unexpected, just like the Friday-to-Monday hold. However, what matters is that from an absolute numbers perspective, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is still collecting quite well, and that’s where the buck stops—pun intended. It would be interesting to see the kind of drop that comes in today and whether the film manages to stay over 4.50 crores again today and then 4 crores tomorrow.

All said and done, the film has done quite well till now and currently stands at 224.40 crores. The film will come close to 235 crores by the end of the second week, and then 250 crores should be achieved by the third weekend, despite the release of Sarfira and Indian 2. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has emerged as a super hit at the box office, and that’s good news indeed for the industry, which was starved of big grossers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

