Akshay Kumar returns to the big screens after almost three months, and it’s time for redemption! He’s witnessed a series of disappointments in recent times, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Selfiee, among others. Will Sarfira turn around the box office game for him? Scroll below to know what the advance booking reports suggest for day 1.

The early reviews are in, and Sudha Kongara’s directorial starrer has received favorable word-of-mouth from critics so far. Even Akshay Kumar ended up calling Sarfira, his 150th film, his “best work” yet, which created a lot of curiosity around it.

Sarfira Box Office Day 1 Pre-Booking Sales

Everything seems to be in favor of this Akshay Kumar starrer, but unfortunately, the numbers aren’t reflecting so. A film starring a superstar should have gone way past the one-crore mark, but that’s far from the case here.

As per the latest box office update flowing in, Sarfira has added 23.24 lacs (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking collections for day 1. This might seem to be a huge growth of 383% compared to Wednesday’s pre-booking sales of 4.81 lacs. But in totality, that’s a ridiculous position for an Akshay Kumar film.

Hopefully, with the positive word of mouth, there will be an exponential growth during these last 24 hours, and that will majorly determine the opening projections for this film.

More about Sarfira

The 2024 drama also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. It is a remake of Soorarai Pottru (2020), also directed by Sudha Kongara, and starred Suriya and Pravesh Rawal in leading roles.

Sarfira narrates the tale of a man trying to create an affordable airline for low-income people but witnesses many roadblocks in his ambitious journey. It is produced by 2D Entertainment, Abundantia Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar’s 150th film in the leading role is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

