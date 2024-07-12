Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD has reasons to celebrate! The epic dystopian sci-fi action drama is officially a hit in the Hindi language. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the budget, returns, and more.

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. It was expected to receive an earth-shattering response at the box office, and there were numerous reasons behind it! Prabhas mania is very well known, not just in the domestic but also in the overseas circuits. It was mounted on a whopping budget of 600-700 crores, one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Several other big names from the South and the Northern belt are associated with the project, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections (Hindi)

In 15 days, Prabhas starrer has garnered a total of 223.20 crores. Prabhas starrer carries a budget of 115 crores, which means the return on investment is around 118.20 crores so far.

Kalki 2898 AD can now officially be declared a hit at the Hindi box office with returns of 102.78%. The theatrical run still has a long way to go, so only time will tell how much profit the film eventually rakes in its lifetime. So far, so good!

Box Office Collections to face a dent due to Indian 2 and Sarfira?

Today, two more biggies have hit the theatres. After a series of disappointments, we’re finally hearing rave reviews about an Akshay Kumar film. He’s come up with the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, and the word-of-mouth is growing in its favor.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 has opened up to mixed reviews, but there’s a huge fan base for the franchise.

The footfalls will surely divide but it is to be seen whether Kalki 2898 AD will be able to manage a strong hold at the ticket windows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devdas Box Office: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Spent 50% Budget On Sets Alone, Only To Deliver The Most Expensive Indian Film (Then) With Fruitful 127% Higher Earnings Worldwide!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News