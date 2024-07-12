While many stars continue to share sweet moments with their partners, some have faced very public and messy breakups. This is true in the Kollywood film industry as well where several high-profile relationships have made headlines.

Let’s take a look at some of the most sensational relationships in Kollywood that shocked everyone:

1. Ajith Kumar and Heera Rajgopal

Ajith Kumar was once in a serious relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal. This relationship was one of the most talked-about in the South Indian film industry. After dating for several years and planning to marry, they eventually broke up. The reasons for their breakup remain unclear, but it was rumoured that Ajith was unhappy with Heera’s changed behaviour. In an interview, Ajith said, “We lived together. I really liked her but now everything has changed. She is not the same person anymore, in fact she is a drug addict.” Today, Ajith is happily married to Shalini.

2. Kamal Haasan and Simran Bagga

Kamal Haasan and Simran Bagga were in a relationship while Kamal was still involved with Sarika. Despite their 22-year age gap they fell in love. However their relationship was short-lived and Simran eventually married another man. This relationship created a lot of buzz due to the age difference and Kamal’s existing relationship with Sarika.

3. Shruti Haasan and Dhanush

Dhanush was rumoured to have an affair with Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan’s eldest daughter. This alleged affair caused a lot of controversies, especially regarding Dhanush’s wife, Aishwaryaa. Shruti Haasan later clarified that she had no affair with Dhanush and stated she is good friends with Aishwaryaa.

4. Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva reportedly started dating during the shooting of their film Villu. In June 2009, rumors circulated that they might get married but neither confirmed nor denied these reports. In September 2010 Prabhu Deva publicly confessed his love for Nayanthara despite being married to Latha. This relationship led to many controversies and Prabhu Deva and Latha eventually divorced. In 2011 Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva broke up with one of the speculated reasons being Prabhu Deva’s reluctance to marry Nayanthara.

5. Samantha Akkineni and Siddharth

After breaking up with Shruti Haasan, Siddharth started a relationship with Samantha Akkineni. Their relationship was widely discussed in Kollywood. However, Samantha’s friends often warned her about Siddharth’s closeness to other actresses. After dating for two and a half years, Samantha ended the relationship. She later married Naga Chaitanya, and they eventually divorced.

Must Read: Shalini Pandey Reveals: ‘My Managers Took Advantage Of My Inexperience’ – The Struggles Post-Arjun Reddy & Body-Shaming

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News