Kalki 2898 AD On OTT: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Record-Breaking Sci-Fi Hit Is Set For Streaming Online; Here’s When & Where To Watch

The highly anticipated science fiction movie Kalki 2898 AD features a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film blends mythology and sci-fi elements, attracting audiences since its theatrical release.

Released on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has been a huge success at the box office, earning over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film’s release in six languages has helped it reach a broad audience and gain widespread acclaim. This visually stunning movie, merging myth with futuristic themes, has sparked significant discussions about its storytelling and themes.

Recent updates reveal that Kalki 2898 AD will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. Amazon Prime will stream the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles, while Netflix will offer the Hindi version, also with English subtitles. Initially set for a late July digital release, the film’s outstanding box office performance led to an extended theatrical run.

Now, it is expected to hit OTT platforms in the second week of August. According to the latest reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime on August 15. However, the Hindi version might see a significant delay, as Netflix is planning to release the movie around the second week of September.

With a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. By the end of its theatrical run, it is anticipated to generate over Rs 1000 crore. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, with supporting roles played by Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.

The film’s narrative explores a futuristic world intertwined with mythology, a unique concept that has intrigued audiences. Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at even grander themes for the sequel.

