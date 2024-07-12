Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD is on rampage mode. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has crossed the 900 crore gross worldwide mark on Thursday. It has also achieved a notable mark among top Indian grossers in Australia and is currently eyeing on the lifetime earnings of Padmaavat and KGF Chapter 2 in the overseas market. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki has received positive reviews from cine-goers worldwide. Often, big-budget movies score a bombastic first weekend and then slow down in their theatrical run. But that has not been the case with this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, that is shining bright and minting moolah with every passing day.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections (Australia)

In 14 days, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has garnered a total of A$2.89 million in the international circuit. Kalki 2898 AD had previously surpassed biggies like Fighter (A$1.99 million), Dangal (A$2.63 million), and Dunki (A$2.82 million), among others, to grab the eighth position among top Indian grossers in Australia.

Take a look at the Top 10 Indian Grossers in Australia below:

Animal: A$5.02 million Pathaan: A$4.72 million Jawan: A$4.68 million Baahubali 2: A$4.50 million RRR: A$3.60 million KGF Chapter 2: A$3.45 million Padmaavat: A$3.16 million Kalki 2898 AD: A$2.89 million Dunki: A$2.82 million Dangal: A$2.63 million

As can be seen above, Kalki will need at least 75% growth in collections to beat Animal, which is conquering the throne with some impressive earnings in Australia.

Next aim is Padmaavat

Prabhas’ biggie only needs A$0.27 million to cross Padmaavat and garner the seventh position in the Top 10. It will take some time to beat RRR ($3.60 million) to mark an official entry into the Top 5. But it’s only been 14 days, so Kalki 2898 AD has a long way to go and ample time to unlock these milestones!

