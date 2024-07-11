Disney and Pixar’s triumphant sequel, Inside Out 2, continues its spree of breaking records at the box office. It has now become the top-grossing Disney and Pixar title worldwide, toppling Incredibles 2 from the prime spot. The film also sits at No. 4 on the list of the highest-grossing animation movies ever. It is set to surpass Disney’s Frozen and become the fourth highest-grossing animation film of all time.

Disney and Pixar’s highly awaited sequel set the box office on fire shortly after its release on July 14. The Amy Pohler-voiced film was the fastest animation film to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide in 19 days. Now, it has overtaken Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion in lifetime earnings to become the highest-grossing Pixar film.

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, by Tuesday, July 9, Inside Out 2 had collected $543.5 million domestically and another $708 million internationally, bringing the grand worldwide total to $1.251 billion. Inside Out 2, which grossed the 2015 prequel’s $859 million lifetime earnings, now leads the chart in the top five highest-grossing Pixar films of all time.

Furthermore, according to Fernando, Inside Out 2 will beat Frozen’s 1.28B on Friday to become the fourth highest-grossing animation film ever.

The film is also on track to surpass the 2019 sequel Frozen 2’s $1.4 billion at the end of its theatrical run and potentially earn the number two spot on the highest-grossing animation list.

Not only that, but the Disney Pixar animation film will soon land on the prestigious list of the Top 20 highest-grossing movies ever. The Kelsey Mann-directed sequel will soon beat 2018 Jurassic World’s $1.3 billion to land on the list of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time.

